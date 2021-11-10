Most organizations recorded an increase in cyberthreats during the pandemic

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, most organizations have experienced an increase in the number of cybersecurity threats. With the holiday season fast approaching, the situation is only expected to worsen.

These are the conclusions echoed in a new report, published by cybersecurity experts at McAfee Enterprise and FireEye (two organizations that recently underwent a merger).

The report states that more than half (57 percent) of UK organizations experienced a larger number of cyberthreats during the pandemic, while 80 percent of firms that suffer downtime said it occurred it during peak season.

According to the report’s authors, now is the time for businesses to prepare.

“It is imperative that all businesses of scale evaluate and prioritize security technology to keep them protected, especially during peak seasons like the holidays,” said Bryan Palma, CEO of the newly combined company.

“Traditional approaches are no longer enough – 94 percent want their organization to improve its overall cyber readiness – and businesses need an integrated security architecture and an always-on approach to prevent, protect and react to the threats of today.”

The current climate has created the perfect conditions for cybercriminals; the increase in consumer demand, remote working, an acute shortage of skilled staff, a strained supply chain, and constantly evolving cybercrime tools and methods have all combine to increase risk.

Four in five (80 percent) of organizations in the UK expect at least a moderate increase in demand during the holiday season, while three-quarters (75 percent) struggle to maintain a fully staffed security team. Furthermore, 73 percent expect at least half of their workforce to be working remotely during that time.