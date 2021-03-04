Most staff still not equipped to work from home

Almost a year since lockdown measures were first introduced, many employees are still not equipped to work from home. This is according to a new report from retailer Currys PC World and Canon, based on a poll of 2,000 UK office workers.

The report states that while four in five (81 percent) people were asked to work from home last year, a quarter (24 percent) don't even have a desk to work on. A fifth don't have a computer screen, and two in five (38 percent) don't have a printer, which was found to be the most sorely missed office hardware of all.

For the most part, remote employees are working from the living room (27 percent) while a tenth work from the kitchen.

Despite all the hardships of working from home, the majority celebrate the fact they are wasting less time and money as a result. Not having to commute is by far the most frequently cited advantage of remote working, while saving money (approximately $1,800 a year) on not buying breakfast and coffee was also cited by many.

With these positives in mind, almost three in four office workers said they would love to work remotely indefinitely, at least part-time.

The youngest professional demographic, those aged 16-24, were less inclined to say so. Almost one in five said they felt lonely when working from home, which is why they are keen to return to the office once the pandemic subsides.