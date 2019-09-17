Most UK businesses are set to migrate to the cloud this year

The majority of businesses in the UK plan on moving their apps and the accompanying data to the cloud within the year, but worries of vendor lock-in, security and cost are still looming.

This is according to a new report by NetApp, which claims that 60 per cent of businesses will be migrating within the next 12 months.

A fifth is looking to add more on-premises and public cloud infrastructure. One of the problems, according to the report, is the (lack of) movement between different cloud and on-premise environments. While more than half can move their data in such a way, a quarter can move between public clouds, and 13 per cent can't move – at all.

Businesses are looking to build cloud apps, for which they're mostly following the DevOps approach. However, most DevOps teams can't build cloud-native applications. They can build apps for various platforms and can deploy and move applications across any cloud service.

Their main worries include visibility, costs and security. Less than a third (31 per cent) have complete oversight on public cloud usage and spending, and even fewer of them (23 per cent) have the same for on-premise usage and various costs (power, space, maintenance).

Then, there's the problem of data security. Most IT leaders believe security will shape their strategy for the year. Data residency (mostly due to Brexit), as well as the problem of the increasing skills gap are only making things more difficult.

“It’s clear that organisations are starting to adopt new, data-centric business models,” said Chris Greenwood, managing director, UK & Ireland at NetApp.

“This shift goes hand and hand with the reality that companies are consuming IT in radically different ways today than they did just 2 years ago. With over half of all organisations making plans to embrace the cloud, and uncertainties around Brexit looming, what’s needed now is for IT leaders to consider the right solutions that can be easily integrated into both public cloud and on-premises environments. This approach, combined with a data fabric strategy, can ultimately deliver applications that engage users and can provide analytics that turn insights into a competitive advantage.”