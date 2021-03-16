Most UK firms are confident that remote working is safe

Business leaders are confident in the ability of their remote employees to stay safe from cyberthreats, a new report from cybersecurity firm ESET suggests.

This confidence could stem from a genuine improvement in cyberawareness brought about by an increase in training, or it could be predicated on a false sense of security.

Despite the confidence in remote workers, business leaders still believe it’s very likely that their organization will suffer from a cyberattack or data breach. To mitigate the risks, most have adopted a cybersecurity-first approach when investing in new technology solutions.

Many are also currently in the process of looking for new technologies to improve the security of their finances.

Cyberattacks, which were growing in frequency and sophistication even before the pandemic, could put more than a million UK SMBs out of business. A recent Vodafone report found that many SMBs simply do not have enough cash on hand to mitigate the devastating effects of an attack.

ESET advises businesses to continue to invest in new solutions, as well as staff training. Employees are every organization’s first line of defence and usually the weakest link in the cybersecurity chain.