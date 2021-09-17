Most UK firms have faced data management challenges post-Brexit

The effects of Brexit are being felt by many businesses, not just in the UK, but elsewhere in Europe as well.

A new report from integration and API platform MuleSoft claims more than half of businesses in the UK are experiencing data access and management challenges, as a direct consequence of the UK leaving the EU bloc.

These challenges, which include handling siloed data and keeping hold of skilled workers, are also being felt in Germany (40 percent of businesses) and France (39 percent).

To make matters worse, most UK businesses look set to face further regulatory challenges in future. At the moment, EU and UK data regulations are aligned for the most part, but there is no guarantee this parity will remain in future.

“Brexit has laid bare just how underprepared many businesses are for the challenges around data access and management in an increasingly digital economy,” said Justin Wilson, Head of UK&I at MuleSoft.

“At a time when businesses need to be more agile than ever, the UK’s departure from the EU has made it harder for them to harness the data they need to do just that. There’s also the issue of skills shortages. While digital transformation is at the top of their agenda, the exodus of skilled IT professionals has left many businesses without the resources they need to deliver those projects.”

To better adapt to the post-Brexit landscape, businesses need to be more agile in terms of integrating data and transforming digitally. MuleSoft believes API-led connectivity will play a key role in this regard, as the practice can help businesses break down silos and generate actionable insights quickly.