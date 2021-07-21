Most workers want more AI in the workplace

Employee attitude towards Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the workplace seems to be shifting, with workers now calling for deeper adoption of the technology in their everyday routines.

A report from SnapLogic polling 400 office workers in the US and the UK found that more than two-thirds (68 percent) called upon their employers to deploy more AI-based technology.

At the moment, more than half (56 percent) of office workers use AI as part of their daily job responsibilities. They use it mostly to move, access, or analyze data, and have said that AI makes them more efficient and productive. Some also said it improved their decision-making abilities and accelerate their time-to-insights. Furthermore, more than half (51 percent) also believe AI improves their work/life balance, mostly due to the improved productivity AI can bring.

The report also states that people are more inclined to use AI at work, rather than at home, describing the office as a “proving ground” for the technology. SnapLogic believes that, once AI proves itself in the office, people will start using it outside work a bit more, as well.

“In recent years, there was concern among office workers that AI would drive job losses, but employee opinions seem to have changed. The more they’ve been exposed to AI and see it in action, the more they’ve realized how much it can assist them with their daily work,” said Craig Stewart, CTO at SnapLogic.

“As AI is increasingly used to make better decisions and rack up productivity gains, they’ve gone from tentatively accepting to fully embracing AI. The fact that they are now calling on their leaders to accelerate AI technology adoption in the enterprise is a real sea-change.”