Mozilla calls for a reform of EU copyright laws

Mozilla has called out the European Union, asking it to reform its copyright laws. The current one, according to the company, are holding innovation and economic development down. Writing a blog post on the topic, former Mozilla CEO Katharina Borchert says EU’s copyright laws are stopping great ideas in their tracks.

"The internet brings new ideas to life every day, and helps make existing ideas better. As a result, we need laws that protect and enshrine the internet as an open and collaborative platform," Borchert said.

"But in the EU, certain laws haven't caught up with the internet. The current copyright legal framework is outdated. It stifles opportunity and prevents, and in many cases legally prohibits, artists, coders and everyone else creating and innovating online.

"This framework was enacted before the internet changed the way we live. As a result, these laws clash with life in the 21st century."

One of the examples, showing the absurdity of these laws, is about the Eiffel tower at night.

"It's illegal to share a picture of the Eiffel Tower light display at night. The display is copyrighted and tourists don't have the artists' express permission. In some parts of the EU, making a meme is technically unlawful. There is no EU-wide fair use exception," she said. Obviously, Mozilla isn’t stopping on just words.

"Mozilla is calling on the Commission to enact reform. And we're rallying and educating citizens to do the same. Today, Mozilla is launching a campaign to bring copyright law into the 21st century." The petition can be found on this link.

