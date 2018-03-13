Mozilla launches Firefox Quantum for enterprises

As businesses have moved away from traditional applications in favour of their cloud variants, the web browser has quietly become the operating system for modern business software and now Mozilla has launched the beta version of Firefox Quantum to meet the demand of today's enterprise workflows.

The new browser has been tailored to the needs of IT professionals to provide a faster and safer browsing experience while at the same time allowing IT administrators to have full control over how it is configured and deployed.

Firefox Quantum is powered by a new cutting-edge engine that takes full advantage of today's multi-core systems. By using an algorithm written in Mozilla's own system programming language, Rust, the browser is able to run in parallel across multiple CPU cores which improves its speed and performance. Firefox Quantum also allows users to run multiple web apps with enough RAM left over to still run traditional desktop apps such as Word or Photoshop.

Mozilla is also providing a safer browsing experience by refusing to track user activity to provide targeted advertising the way other browsers do.

IT administration has also been simplified to allow IT professionals to quickly configure and deploy Firefox Quantum for Enterprise. By using Windows Group Policy, Windows Administrators can set policies and deploy the managed Firefox Quantum browser to employee's PCS. For Mac and Linux deployments, administrators can simply use a JSON configuration file within Firefox's installation directory.

Mozilla's new browser is available for download and IT professionals that wish to take advantage of its new features and speed can do so by joining the beta.

Image Credit: Bbernard / Shutterstock