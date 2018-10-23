Mozilla to trial VPN subscriptions within Firefox

Mozilla wants to make sure you stay safe while browsing the internet, and it's partnering with a leading VPN provider to make sure that happens.

The company behind one of the world's biggest browsers, Firefox, is teaming up with ProtonVPN for a new partnership aimed at boosting online safety.

Before the end of the week, Firefox will start showing some of its US-based users an ad for ProtonVPN in the upper right corner of the screen, whenever those users connect to an unsecure public WiFi network.

That way, users will be notified that they're browsing through an unsecure network, and will be offered a solution. If the experiment goes well and people get interested in the service, Mozilla plans on releasing it worldwide.

The company said it chose ProtonVPN after conducting a thorough analysis of all the top VPN vendors out there. It analysed things like data logging and privacy policies, but also things like design and feature implementation.

When it comes to pricing, people that choose to buy ProtonVPN through Firefox will have to pay a monthly subscription of $10. That's the same as if you'd go straight to the ProtonVPN website and bought one from there.

While a portion of the earnings will go to ProtonVPN, the rest will remain in Mozilla's possession.

