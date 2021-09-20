Many UK workers feel they are lacking vital skills

Workers are eager to learn and businesses are happy to assist

Almost all UK workers believes they are lacking in the skills needed to stay relevant in the modern workplace. To tackle the problem, they are investing serious hours both before and after work, as well as on weekends, to learn new skills and build up their knowledge.

This is according to a report from online education firm Pluralsight, which says that the skills gap - which is most obvious in cloud computing, cybersecurity, network infrastructure and data storage - was emphasized when the pandemic forced people to switch to remote working.

The desire among employees to keep up with the times has been with support from their bosses, the report further claims, stating that almost two-thirds (64 percent) of companies have invested in on-demand developer training.

When skills gaps are identified within an organization, companies would rather train existing employees than bring in new people. This is particularly true in cybersecurity, IT ops, cloud management and database management, the report states.

The biggest problem with upskilling staff is that employees usually learn in different ways. Organizations should offer a “tailored approach”, Pluralsight says. 

The most common types of IT student are project-specific learners (long-term, continuous learning to complete a project) and certification learners (preparing for an exam or certification). Developers are most interested in learning about cloud management, programming, and analytics.

