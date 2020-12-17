Much of UK workforce still ill-equipped to deal with cyberattacks

Despite having plenty of time to secure the remote workforce, and plenty of examples that demonstrate why proper cybersecurity is important, much of the UK workforce is still ill-equipped to deal with the threats that lurk online.

This is according to a new report from KnowBe4, based on a poll of 1,000 furloughed employees. The report says that a significant minority of the respondents were never even offered a cybersecurity awareness training course and some suggested their employers haven’t taken security seriously enough.

From a security perspective, employees are at their weakest right after returning to the office after a few days off, claims KnowBe4. The rush to wade through email inboxes as fast as possible means they are more likely to mistakenly download malicious files or click on a shady link.

The report states that a quarter of respondents received a phishing email in the last six months, with 12 percent saying their organization suffered a cybersecurity incident.

The best way to defend against such weaknesses is to educate and train employees on the possible dangers. However, almost a third (29 percent) haven’t received any training in the last six months.

“Although security measures are a fundamental aspect to safeguarding organizations from malicious activity, the fact is that bad actors will be targeting your Achilles heel. That is, the people,” said Javvad Malik, Security Awareness Advocate at KnowBe4.

“Bad actors often look to leverage the fear and uncertainty of today’s circumstances to trick unsuspecting individuals. As such, it is pivotal that an organization’s security strategy includes on-going security awareness training.”