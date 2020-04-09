Multi-cloud and edge moves are still top business priorities

Businesses are showing “significant ambitions” to embrace a multi-cloud approach, according to a new report from data centre specialist Equinix.

Based on a poll of circa 2,500 individuals across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, the report states that multi-cloud adoption currently sits at a roughly 20 percent, despite the clear appetite among businesses. The UK is even further behind, sitting at 14 percent.

However, the near future appears promising, as almost three quarters (71 percent) of respondents globally (and 68 percent of those in the UK) said they plan to move their IT functions to the cloud - and two thirds intend to do so within a year.

The report refers to multi-cloud as a “major emerging trend”, with 45 percent of global leaders claiming their technology strategy includes moving to a multi-cloud model, which will have “significant implications for the industry".

Hybrid cloud deployments, meanwhile, are currently better established, with a third (34 percent) of IT decision-makers globally already having hybrid strategies in place.