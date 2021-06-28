Multi-cloud set to dominate the future of cloud services

With most organizations setting their sights on multi-cloud infrastructure, this model is set to dominate the future of cloud computing services.

This is according to a new report from Ensono, which surveyed 500 full-time cloud procurement decision-makers across the US and UK, from a variety of industries.

The company found that private cloud environments are still important to businesses trying to optimize workload-to-cloud placement decisions, despite the rise of public cloud.

These decisions are mostly driven by security and technical requirements, rather than pricing or vendor initiatives, it was further said.

Microsoft Azure ranked as the most popular public cloud provider (58 percent), ahead of Google Cloud (41 percent) and IBM (40 percent). Perhaps surprisingly, AWS took the number four spot, ranking as most popular among just 38 percent of those polled.

Just one percent of respondents said they have always worked with the same cloud provider or platform.

“With nearly half of respondents indicating they’ve chosen a new provider in the last year, it’s clear that shares of the cloud market are completely up for grabs between the major providers,” said Bryan Doerr, Executive Vice President of Product and Technology.

“What’s most important for organizations right now is investing in the right cloud strategy for their IT workloads.”