Multi-cloud deployments become default for most businesses

Multi-cloud is now standard practice among enterprises, with virtually all (93 percent) opting for an approach that spans multiple cloud vendors, such as Amazon, Microsoft and Google.

According to Flexera's State of the Cloud report, multi-cloud is the primary architecture choice among enterprises that seek to avoid getting locked into a single vendor.

While AWS, Azure and Google Cloud remain the top three providers, the consensus suggests AWS leads the way by a significant margin. However, Flexera notes that Azure has done a lot to narrow the gap to the leader.

Further, container technology has also seen an increase in adoption, with two thirds (65 percent) using Docker and 58 percent Kubernetes.

All three major players are enjoying success with their container-as-a-service offerings. However, the technology is not without its challenges – businesses report struggling with both insufficient resources and expertise.

“With employees working from home and more business interactions going digital, more than half of enterprise respondents said their cloud usage will be higher than originally planned at the beginning of the year due to the pandemic," said Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Flexera.

"Companies plan to migrate more services to cloud, yet they’re already exceeding cloud budgets. They will need to focus on optimising workloads as they migrate in addition to cost management and governance to ensure operational efficiency," he added.

The Flexera report can be found here.