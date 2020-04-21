NCSC launches coronavirus security campaign

In response to the widespread abuse of the ongoing pandemic to conduct cyberscams, the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has announced a new cross-governmental security awareness campaign.

According to a Computer Weekly report, the campaign will kick off on April 21, offering “actionable advice” and guidance to help users protect themselves. The project is supported by governmental departments including the Cabinet Office, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), the Home Office and the City of London Police.

The NCSC will also launch its Suspicious Email Reporting Service, through which users can report potential scams. Suspicious emails can be reported to report@phishing.gov.uk.

The cybersecurity body has reportedly already taken down 472 online stores selling fake coronavirus-related items, 555 malware distribution sites and 200 phishing sites - and thwarted 823 advanced-fee frauds. So far, almost $2.5m has been lost to coronavirus-related fraud in the UK.

“It is extremely important that if you receive an email or text out of the blue that you are not expecting, you don’t click on any links or attachments," said Commander Karen Baxter, City of London Police.

"Instead, visit the official Gov.uk website by typing it directly into your web browser so you can ensure the information you are seeing is genuine," she added.