NCSC supports Apple and Amazon on China hacking scandal

The UK's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has come out publicly to back Apple and Amazon's claims refuting a recent Bloomberg story that suggested their systems contained malicious computer chips put there by Chinese intelligence.

Bloomberg Businessweek recently ran a story that cited 17 unnamed intelligence and company sources that suggested Chinese spies had placed computer chips inside US equipment.

In addition to targeting 30 or so companies, the Chinese operatives also planted chips inside devices used by multiple US government agencies to give Beijing secret access to internal government networks.

The National Cyber Security Centre publicly backed Apple and Amazon's claims that their systems were not infiltrated by Chinese spies, saying:

“We are aware of the media reports but at this stage have no reason to doubt the detailed assessments made by AWS and Apple. The NCSC engages confidentially with security researchers and urges anybody with credible intelligence about these reports to contact us.”

While Apple and Amazon have performed their own security assessments, we will likely hear more once the US government chimes in on the matter.

