NCSC to ramp up monitoring in order to combat DDoS attacks

The United Kingdom's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has laid out its aim to stop DDoS attacks and hijacking by keeping a closer eye on internet routing.

According to NCSC technical director Dr Ian Levy, the NCSC has created a platform that can keep tracks of the country’s entire routing landscape, by monitoring the Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) messages that control routing.

That way, the NCSC can spot any DDoS or hijacking attempts in a timely manner.

"We've done a test, we've been running this as an alpha for a while, and it seems to work," Levy said. It was also said that as of September this year, 216 UK governments have been using the single anycast DNS system, designed specifically for the public sector.

"During that month, we served about 6 billion requests off our DNS resolver. We blocked about a million things, for about 21,000 reasons," Levy said. "You can spot botnets charging to do a DDoS anywhere between a minute and an hour before they start," he added.

He’s not entirely sure if the system will work as intended or not, but he added that they’re going to try it and that the results will be publicly available for all to see.

More details about the conference and what was discussed can be found on this link.

Image Credit: Profit_Image / Shutterstock