Nearly a third would quit their job if remote working was not supported

Some people have enjoyed working from home so much during the Covid-19 pandemic that, if asked to return to the office, they would simply refuse.

This is according to a new report from Data Solutions, which claims that almost a third of UK workers would rather quit their job than forfeit the option to work from home on a permanent basis.

Based on a poll of more than 1,000 UK workers, the report states that two thirds are satisfied with how remote work has been implemented, not just in the context of the pandemic, but going forward as well.

Four in ten will be expected to return to the office full-time at some point (although less than a fifth have already done so), while a third will be given a hybrid option.

Even though the majority of the respondents were happy with the speed, adequacy and effectiveness of their company’s IT strategy, many believe it should be updated for the future.

Communication also appears to be one of the biggest problems, with almost half of companies failing to communicate with staff over plans for a return to the office.

Some companies invested in their offices, with the hopes of bringing employees back into a safe environment, and decided not to sink funds into technology that would enable permanent remote working.

This is despite the fact that many employees spent their own money cultivating a solid home working environment, and the fact that many reported increased productivity levels working from home.

“There is still a huge amount of indecision about the future, as seen by the fact that 43 percent of organizations have not communicated their plans to staff in terms of returning to the office. This really needs to become the focus now,” said David Keating, Group Security Sales Director at Data Solutions.

“While uncertainty remains in some respects, what is certain is that the normal we once knew is gone for good. Moreover, the new way of working that is being widely discussed needs to be enacted now with a well-thought-out strategy, proper investment and clear communication.”