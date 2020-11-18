Nearly all home workers want to keep doing so

Even though remote working causes some people to feel isolated, blurs the lines between work and free time and can lead to burnout, almost all employees working from home during the pandemic want to continue doing so.

This is according to a new report from Publicis Sapient, which claims that, out of the 47 percent of employees currently allowed to work remotely, 90 percent would prefer to continue doing so, at least a few days a week.

Polling 7,000 people all over the world for the report, most said flexible work hours and the ability to work from home were the main benefits they would want from a future employer.

More than half of those in the UK said they feared catching Covid-19 when going to, or from the office and wouldn't feel comfortable returning before a vaccine has been developed. For almost one in five (19 percent), nothing would make them feel comfortable returning.

Identifying their biggest challenges, most employees said they had trouble staying focused with all of the different distractions at home, as well as staying motivated. They also called on employers to provide further support, including new hardware and Wi-Fi expense cover.

As has been well documented, remote working has both advantages and disadvantages. The main advantages seem to be increased productivity and better work-life balance, while main challenges include isolation, unnecessary overtime and poor cybersecurity.