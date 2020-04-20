Nearly all IT professionals think their company could be doing more to defend against cyberattacks

While most IT pros generally agree more needs to be done to protect against cyber-threats and that artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are viable options, most aren’t sure precisely what the terms mean.

These are the results outlined in a new annual report from cybersecurity firm Webroot, which states 89 percent of IT pros agree they should be doing more to defend their organisations. At the same time, almost two thirds (64 percent) said they are unsure what AI or ML means.

However, the clear confusion doesn’t appear to be hindering adoption. The UK, for example, boasts the widest use of AI/ML in its cybersecurity tools, compared with the US, Japan, New Zealand and Australia.

“It’s clear from these findings that there is still a lot of confusion around artificial intelligence and machine learning, especially in terms of these technologies’ in business cybersecurity, and there is scepticism across all geographies with respect to how much benefit AI/ML brings,” said Matt Aldridge, Principal Solutions Architect at Webroot.

Aldridge believes businesses need to improve their understanding to reap the maximum value associated with these technologies.

“By vetting and partnering with cybersecurity vendors who have long-standing experience using and developing AI/ML, and who can provide expert guidance, we expect businesses will be more likely to achieve the highest levels of cyber resilience and effectively maximise the capabilities of the human analysts on their teams," he said.