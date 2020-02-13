Nearly half of IT professionals still use spreadsheets to track IT assets

Almost half (43 percent) of IT professionals are still using spreadsheets to track their IT assets, suggests a new report from Ivanti

More than half (56 percent) don’t manage their entire asset lifecycle, meaning they often purchase unnecessary tools and equipment, while other assets become redundant.

According to Ivanti, this means ITSM and ITAM processes need to be better aligned – something a quarter of businesses spend “hours per week” on. Supporting these assets has also been identified as a time-consuming task.

“It’s clear that there is room for improvement when it comes to managing assets,” said Ian Aitchison, Senior Product Director at Ivanti.

“While IT teams are starting to better track their assets, collaborating with other teams and understanding the benefits of combining asset and service processes, time and money advantages are being lost as they don't have the data they need to effectively manage and optimise their assets and services.”

Further, IT pros are not satisfied with the asset information and data they can access. Six in ten are missing key information in their IT management program, preventing effective management of assets through entire lifecycles.

“When ITSM and ITAM are closely aligned and integrated, many activities and processes become more automated, efficient and responsive, with fewer things ‘falling through the cracks’,” Aitchison added.

“IT teams gain more insight and are better positioned to move from reactive activities to more proactive practices, delivering higher service levels and efficiency at lower costs.”