Nearly half of users don't back up their data

Almost half of the consumers in the UK do not back up their data, a new report by cybersecurity experts Avast has found.

In conjunction with World Backup Day earlier this week, the study discovered that 42 per cent of UK's consumers don't make any copies at all.

While some say they simply don't have the time to back up their digital belongings, others claim they don't know how, or they forget to get it done.

Of those that do back up their data, using an external hard drive is the most popular choice. Some use USBs and flash drives, some use their PCs to back up contents from their smartphones, and some use cloud solutions. In 10 per cent of cases, consumers use a network storage drive.

Most of the people that back up their data (47 per cent) do it at least once a month.

For Luis Corrons, Security Evangelist at Avast, the amount of people that don't back up their files, as well as those that don't know how to do so is “especially surprising”.

“It could be that many aren't aware they are backing up, as it could be happening automatically, in the background, however, others really might not be backing up at all, thinking it is not worth it,” he says.

“Losing personal documents, photos and videos can be a painful experience and it’s not until this happens that they realize how valuable it actually is."