Nearly half of UK workers would sell out corporate information

Many employees in the UK would gladly sell sensitive company data for money, with some accepting as little as £1,000 to pass on information, according to new reports.

Deep Secure says almost half (45 per cent) of employees would sell this information to third parties, a quarter would give it for £1,000, and five per cent would give it away for free.

Among the data they’re willing to share is confidential market information about their company or customers’ businesses, details of their firm’s sales pipeline, sensitive information relating to their colleagues, and customer information, as well as intellectual property, such as product specifications, product code and patents.

The report claims that employees really do obtain sensitive data and use it to their advantage, although not that often to sell it. Instead, they mostly use it as leverage when they move to a different company. Some just like to keep record of their work.

Almost half (47 per cent) admitted to have given corporate info to a third party – sometimes it’s a new employer or employee, and sometimes it’s ‘someone they didn’t know’.

They usually just copy or print out information and take it with them, but sometimes more advanced methods are required. In some cases, they use cyber tools they find on the dark web, like stenography toolkits.

“The cost of employee loyalty is staggeringly low.,” comments Dan Turner, CEO of Deep Secure.

“With nearly half of all office workers admitting that they would sell their company and clients’ most sensitive and valuable information, the business risk is not only undisputable but immense in the age of GDPR and where customers no longer tolerate data breaches. And it appears to be growing, with the 2018 Verizon DBIR showing that insiders were complicit in 28% of breaches in 2017, up from 25% in 2016.

Given the prevalent use of digital and cyber tactics to exfiltrate this information, it’s critical that businesses invest in a security posture that will help them both detect and prevent company information from leaving the network.”

Image Credit: The Digital Artist / Pixabay