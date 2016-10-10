Need a video ad for YouTube? Google has an app for that

This morning, YouTube has announced a new platform which will make creating video ads for the site easier. The number of visits, as well as visit duration, have gone up lately, and the company wants to cash in on the momentum. The new offering is called YouTube Director – a solution to help businesses create a professionally-looking ad in no time.

There are two ways to do it – The YouTube Director for Business app, and the YouTube Director onsite service. The app, free and currently only available in iOS, helps businesses create an ad through a custom template. With a step-by-step walkthrough, the app will ‘help the business understand not only what to film, but what to say and when’. After the video is complete, the upload process is automatic, and it even offers the help of a Google AdWords expert. If a business chooses to go for that feature as well, someone from Google will contact them within two days.

The second offering is even more interesting. The Director onsite service literally sends a professional filmmaker to shoot and edit a video ad. This is currently limited to just London and Manchester, and businesses are expected to spend at least £350 on advertising.

Alice Mansergh, Director of Google Marketing Solutions for UK and Ireland, said:

“With the YouTube Director App we want to make it easier for businesses everywhere to be able to find new customers and engage with their audience through high quality videos. Now, small companies can tap into the power of video advertising and content marketing, and therefore compete with larger brands on the world’s biggest online video destination.”

Image Credit: YouTube