Nestlé denies being hacked as Anonymous goes for the Bank of Russia

Claims by hacking collective Anonymous that it compromised Nestlé in retaliation for its continuing product presence in Russia have been refuted. The Swiss food giant has said that a leak of 10GB of its data that appeared online this week was made during internal testing of a B2B website.

The sizeable collection of data that surfaced on the internet included a raft of emails and passwords along with information about customers. However, Nestlé has since claimed that the data is not actually real and maintains the information was inadvertently leaked through one of its own corporate websites during testing.

Analysts who have been able to examine the data more closely have backed up Nestle’s claims, with much of the content not being of much use to anyone.

“It relates to a case from February this year, when some randomized and predominantly publicly available test data of a (business-to-business) nature was made accessible unintentionally online for a short period of time. We quickly investigated and no further action was deemed necessary,” the company told Fortune, dismissing any notion that the data might have actually been useful.

Related: Best password managers.

Bank of Russia hacked by Anonymous

Anonymous has been targeting the company following its decision to keep selling products in Russia during the ongoing war with Ukraine. However, Nestlé has since announced that will be scaling back its activities in Russia and pulling the likes of chocolate bars and pet food from retailers shelves.

Meanwhile, Anyonymous pushes on with its attempts to hack into Russia’s IT infrastructure. In fact, it has since claimed to have broken into the Central bank of Russia and released the news via Twitter earlier today, although to what extent still remains to be fully clarified.

In a post it stated: The #Anonymous collective has hacked the Central Bank of Russia. More than 35.000 files will be released within 48 hours with secret agreements. #OpRussia

Elsewhere, Anonymous is chasing other companies that continue to run their affairs in Russia while many, including the likes of coffee chain Starbucks and automaker Mercedes-Benz, have already exited the country in the wake of the conflict with Ukraine.

Cover your tracks with the best VPN service.