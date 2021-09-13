NetOps and automation could be your secret security weapons

The number of network managers, engineers and architects using NetOps or automation to enhance the security of their networks is growing, new research shows.

IT infrastructure management provider Opengear recently polled 500 professionals for its latest report and found that 41 percent now use NetOps to bolster security - the top use case for NetOps overall.

What’s more, almost half (44 percent) of respondents whose firms use an independent secure management plane, separate from the production network, claim improved security is one of the top two benefits of doing so.

But there are challenges, namely around access rights and permissions. Among network engineers, roughly half can access the independent management plane. At the same time, almost two-thirds (59 percent) of the internal IT teams are able to do so. In a third of cases (30 percent) middle management can access it, while in 14 percent of cases, even lower management and supervisory staff have access.

For Gary Marks, President at Opengear, the findings are “a little concerning”.

“All network configuration and management should be restricted to the core network operations team via an independent management plane, including an Out-of-Band Network. This is essential to safeguard the production network from human error such as misconfiguration, or worse – cyberattacks. That’s why the management plane is increasingly viewed as the network for network engineers.”