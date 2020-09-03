Network 'as a service' adoption on the rise in EMEA

Businesses in EMEA are turning to “network as a service” solutions as a means of tackling challenges associated with the Covid-19 pandemic, according new research from Aruba.

The report asserts that the need to enable a highly distributed workforce means businesses are looking to evolve their network infrastructure, shifting away from CapEx investments and towards as-a-service offerings.

According to Aruba, the average proportion of IT services consumed through subscription-based offerings will rise by 41 percent within 24 months, from 29 percent today. The number of businesses using primarily subscription-based solutions, meanwhile, will rise by roughly 74 percent in that time.

Half of IT decision-makers based in EMEA region also said they would be exploring new subscription models for both hardware and software, as a direct consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic.

When it comes to networking subscription models, hospitality, IT technology & telecommunications and education sectors lead the way. This model is also particularly popular in countries including Turkey, India and China.

Only 8 percent of businesses, meanwhile, plan to pursue CapEx investments exclusively.