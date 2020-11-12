New AWS tool will help businesses prepare data for analysis

Amazon Web Services (AWS), the retail giant's cloud arm, has released a new tool to make visual data preparation easier. Called AWS Glue DataBrew, it builds on AWS Glue, a tool used to create, run, and monitor ETL jobs released in 2016.

According to the press release, AWS Glue DataBrew comes with more than 250 pre-built transformations to automate data preparation tasks, which would otherwise take days - maybe even weeks - to code by hand. The prepared data can then be used with AWS and third-party analytics and ML services.

Customers can use AWS Glue DataBrew to visually explore data directly from their Amazon Simple Storage Service (S3) data lake, Amazon Redshift data warehouse and Amazon Aurora and Amazon Relational Database Service (RDS) databases, it was added.

Further, the service uses Natural Language Processing (NLP) to handle complex tasks, such as converting words to a common base or root word (for example, yearlong or yearly can be converted into year).

Customers need not pay anything upfront to use AWS Glue DataBrew, but will be charged for creating and running transformations on datasets.

The new offering is available in US East (N. Virginia), US East (Ohio), US West (Oregon), EU (Ireland), EU (Frankfurt), Asia Pacific (Sydney), and Asia Pacific (Tokyo), with availability in additional regions coming soon.