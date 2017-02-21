New business models to create new types of freelancers

With the significant and imminent changes in the way we do business, a new type of freelancers will emerge, according to Samsung. Called ‘ultra-freelancers’, this type of workers will “connect deeply within multiple organisations simultaneously, working with multiple corporate data sets but fiercely protective of the privacy of their own data.”

These ultra-freelancers will be mostly Millennials, a cohort that is taking full advantage of the new technologies and the Open Economy. Samsung’s new report, “The Open Economy”, says ’60 per cent of independent workers in Europe are highly satisfied with the flexibility that being a freelancer offers, and just 14 per cent would prefer a traditional nine-to-five job’.

“In ten years, we will see a generation entering the workplace which has very different expectations of what an organisation is, what an office is, and how they transact their work,” says Anthony Bruce, Partner in PwC’s UK Human Resource Consulting practice.

Ultra-freelancers won’t be visiting the office regularly. In fact, future businesses will be comprised only of a core executive team, tasked with designing high level strategies and integrating different elements of such strategies on a day-to-day basis.

“That core team will deploy the skills of teams of what he terms radical freelancers, people who trade their talents with many different companies at the same time,” comments BinaryKnowledge’s Marcos Eguillor.

This is not the only radical business change we will witness in the next decade. The emergence of Artificial Intelligence will also make a profound effect. But – not in the way most people think. AI won’t take away people’s jobs, but instead will take away the mundane and repetitive tasks, leaving more time and space for creativity and talent.

