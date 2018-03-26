New global security standard means safer internet for all

A new encryption standard that is supposed to make web browsing faster and more secure has just been approved.

Called Transport Layer Security 1.3, it is designed to make sure encryption kicks in faster, and that hackers and other malicious actors can't recycle old code. It was approved by The Internet Engineering Task Force, a name I still think is better suited for a comic superhero team.

You can find all the technical details here, but in a nutshell, it reduces the amount of unencrypted data both sides send, as you communicate with a server and try to bring up a webpage.

It was also said that the old encryption algorithms will not be available, meaning hackers won’t be able to use legacy code to evade security measures.

Another benefit of the new standard is faster browsing. For repeated connections, this also means faster services.

