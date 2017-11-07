Intel and AMD team up for new Core processors

One of the technology industry's biggest rivalries may well be over after AMD and Intel announced they are teaming up in building new chips.

Yes, you read that right. AMD and Intel will be co-designing an Intel Core microprocesor, and the crazy part is – it's about bringing high-level graphics processing to ultra-thin laptops. According to a joint press release, the new chip will be an “evolution” of Intel 8th gen chis and H-series Core chips.

Besides speeds and state-of-the-art graphics, the new chip will also consume less energy, making it even more suitable for laptops. The chip is expected to start shipping in the first quarter of 2018, which is also quite the surprise.

According to media reports, rumours of this chip have been circulating around for some time now, with people referring to it as Kaby Lake G. However Intel calls all of that “rumour and speculation”.

This breakthrough is made possible thanks to EMIB, or Embedded Multi-die interconnect Bridge.

Intel explains: “At the heart of this new design is EMIB, a small intelligent bridge that allows heterogeneous silicon to quickly pass information in extremely close proximity. EMIB eliminates height impact as well as manufacturing and design complexities, enabling faster, more powerful and more efficient products in smaller sizes. This is the first consumer product that takes advantage of EMIB.”

“Our collaboration with Intel expands the installed base for AMD Radeon GPUs and brings to market a differentiated solution for high-performance graphics,” said Scott Herkelman, vice president and general manager, AMD Radeon Technologies Group. “Together we are offering gamers and content creators the opportunity to have a thinner-and-lighter PC capable of delivering discrete performance-tier graphics experiences in AAA games and content creation applications. This new semi-custom GPU puts the performance and capabilities of Radeon graphics into the hands of an expanded set of enthusiasts who want the best visual experience possible.”

Image Credit: Intel