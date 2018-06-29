British start-up launches 'new internet'

A UK-based blockchain start-up has revealed what it is calling a new version of the Internet.

DADI (Decentralized Architecture for a Democratic Internet) will be faster, cheaper and more secure, but most importantly – the control over the network won't be in the hands of large corporations, but rather in those who use it.

The network will be run by its users, who will hook up their devices (gaming consoles, tablets, laptops, etc) to use their spare power to run and co-own the network. Almost all of the revenue (85 per cent) will go back to the users.

Explaining this new approach, DADI founder and CEO Joseph Denne said: “A vast amount of computational power currently goes unused in homes and businesses, around the world. Expensive computers, games consoles, set-top boxes, smart televisions and other devices spend large amounts of their life unused or in standby mode. And that’s the power we’ll harness for this new network - drastically reducing reliance on expensive data centres that harm the environment.”

“In the same way that homeowners can now install solar panels and sell excess electricity back to the National Grid, the public will be able to connect their devices in the home to the DADI network - earning passive income as a contributor and part-owner of a fairer, faster, safer internet.”

