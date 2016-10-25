New research reveals appetite for Flash in UK industries

A new survey carried out by data management company NetApp has revealed the trends in Flash adoption throughout various industries in the UK.

The legal industry is currently leading the way, with (50 per cent) of respondents having already adopted Flash. This is followed by finance and manufacturing (both at 46 per cent), education (42 per cent) and IT and telecommunications (40 per cent).

At the other end of the spectrum is healthcare, where nearly half (45 per cent) of decision makers said they have no plans to invest in Flash in the next 12 months. This was a view shared by 40 per cent of retail participants, 31 per cent of sales and a third (33 per cent) of respondents from HR.

However, there is still a need for Flash support within these industries, as highlighted by 47 per cent of healthcare respondents saying that they need high-performance storage across multiple applications.

In terms of future growth, 27 per cent of participants from Architecture, Engineering and Building plan to adopt Flash within the next 12 months, followed by Sales, Marketing and Media (22 per cent) and Travel and Transport (22 per cent).

Laurence James, NEMEA Products, Alliances and Solutions Manager at NetApp commented, “Our research shows that there is currently plenty of movement within the Flash market, with some industries proving to be stronger advocates of Flash than others. But the appetite is clearly there, and it’s encouraging to see growing demand even within sectors where the horse has not yet bolted such as Healthcare sector."

The survey questioned 1,002 IT decision makers in the UK, with one third of respondents representing 500+ employee enterprises across a range of industries.

