New technology is propelling SMBs forward

Small and medium-sized businesses in the UK are turning to technology to improve their business, mainly to improve revenue, customer acquisition and drive operational efficiency. This is according to a new report by IDC and SAP SE. Polling 300 UK leaders of SMBs with 999 employees or less, the report says that almost half identified revenue, customer acquisition and operational efficiency as ‘immediate strategic priorities’.

Cloud is also increasingly moving into these organisations, albeit slowly – issues like security and cost of ownership are slowing down the adoption.

More than a fifth (21 per cent) of SMBs are investing in technology to make their workforce more mobile, as well.

“SMBs are the engine room of the UK economy, accounting for over 99 percent of all private companies. This study shows that technology is a huge driver in helping these companies achieve their goals,” said Cathy Daum, senior vice president, Global Channels & General Business EMEA, SAP.

“The research also reveals that they’re looking for new ways to fully benefit from other areas of digital innovation. This includes strengthening business networks, improving mobile worker enablement and helping become a more agile organization by investing in areas such as cloud-based services. SMBs who want to maintain a competitive advantage need to build these innovations into their existing technology infrastructure to take full advantage of the digital economy and compete with larger businesses.”