New technology really can be the key to business growth

UK employees believe technology is an important catalyst for job creation and business growth, more so than their peers in other European countries, a new survey shows.

According to a report from HR services provider SD Worxin, employees are not “raging against the machine”, but rather believe that new technologies do not have a negative impact on their day-to-day jobs.

Polling 3,870 employees from Belgium, Germany, France, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, the firm found that almost half (44.7 percent) of Brits have seen the number of jobs rise thanks to technology innovation - more than the French, Dutch, Belgians and Germans.

UK employees are also less likely to look upon workplace technology in a negative light than counterparts from the other countries surveyed.

According to Professor Ans De Vos, who works at Antwerp Management School, it’s clear that workers see the benefits of technology in the workplace and expect it to eliminate mundane and repetitive everyday tasks.

“This is directly opposed to the doom and gloom you often read about when it comes to the impact of technology in the workplace. But what is important is that employers also point out the opportunities for career advancement to their employees."