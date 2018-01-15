Android malware shows porn ads to children

A newly discovered form of Android malware is showing porn ads to children by hiding within gaming apps.

According to researchers from security firm Check Point, the malware was found hiding in 60 game apps on the Google Play Store. Some of these games are intended for children, and according to Google, have been downloaded between three and seven million times so far.

The malware, dubbed ‘AdultSwine’ does a couple of things to the victim’s smartphone. First, it displays highly inappropriate, adult-themed and pornographic ads to the users, some of which are children.

Then, it tries to scare the user into installing fake security apps, by bringing up a pop-up which says the phone is infected with a virus. These messages contain a call to action, which invites the victim to download an anti-virus program from the Play Store. In reality, they are just downloading more malware.

And finally, it tricks the user into allowing the app to send premium SMS messages at their cost. It does so by telling the user that it had won an iPhone, and that it needs to provide a phone number to collect the prize. If the victim gives the phone number, the malware starts sending premium SMS messages, charging the user.

The 10 most popular infected apps, each with a minimum of 100,000 downloads, were:

· Five Nights Survival Craft

· Mcqueen Car Racing Game

· Addon Pixelmon for MCPE

· CoolCraft PE

· Exploration Pro WorldCraft

· San Andreas City Craft

· Subway Banana Run Surf

· Exploration Lite : Wintercraft

· Addon GTA for Minecraft P

· Addon Sponge Bob for MCPE

