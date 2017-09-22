Next-gen eShop packages launched worldwide

There is a new range of eShop packages available for SMBs, which include ‘everything they need for retail success’, according to their creators.

The creators behind the packages are online shop firm ePages and web hosting provider 1&1. The packages are available in six European markets (Germany, the UK, France Spain), as well as the Americas (US, Canada). Other markets, including Italy and Mexico, will follow within a couple of weeks.

“Business success in the digital world is above all driven by speed and flexibility – thus SMBs must constantly adapt their business according to the high expectations of their customers in order to remain competitive,” commented Robert Hoffmann, CEO 1&1 Internet.

“This applies especially to the ecommerce sector. With our revised eShop portfolio, we offer ‘ecommerce for everyone’. Using the 1&1 eShop based on ePages techology, SMBs can sell fast and easily on all channels. At the same time, they can concentrate on their core business – we will take care of the rest“.

Online shopping is growing on a global level. Total online shopping revenues globally have hit $2.3 trillion, and will hit $4.5 trillion by 2021, according to Statista. A significant portion of this growth is thanks to SMB retailers.

The two companies say these new cloud-based solutions are “designed to deliver accelerated ecommerce success via rapid and easy deployment, powerful shop functionality and compelling, fully-responsive shop designs”.

Image Credit: Pressmaster / Shutterstock