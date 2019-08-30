Next Huawei flagship won't have Google apps

The US – China trade war and the subsequent ban that the US government imposed on Huawei and a number of other Chinese companies means that upcoming Huawei phones won’t have Google’s apps installed.

Things like YouTube, Maps, Search and Calendar will not be available on the devices, and given that Huawei devices won’t have access to the Play Store either, getting these apps could prove to be quite the endeavour for Chinese consumers.

Android itself is open-source and anyone can use it, but in order to offer Google’s apps and services, companies need to sign a licence deal with Google. This means that unless things change quickly, Huawei will need to develop its own services.

"Huawei will continue to use the Android OS and ecosystem if the US government allows us to do so. Otherwise, we will continue to develop our own operating system and ecosystem,” the company said in a statement.

The Chinese telecoms giant was blacklisted by the US, after being accused that its 5G infrastructure gear was vulnerably to eavesdropping by the Chinese government. Huawei denied the accusations and demanded proof, while also inviting independent watchdogs to analyse their work and make their own conclusions.

Still, the ban came into force, which was then slightly alleviated after US companies were allowed to sell, but not buy from, Huawei. That is why Huawei no longer has access to Google, ARM, and many other US-based, or US-oriented companies.