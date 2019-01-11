Next Windows 10 update reserves space on your hard drive

The next Windows 10 preview brings with it a couple of new features that aim to ensure successful updates, as well as easier resetting. It also fixes a number of bugs and flaws in Microsoft's most popular operating system at the moment.

Freshly released preview will allocate roughly 7GB of hard disk space as 'reserved storage', to be used for updates, apps, temporary files and system caches. Microsoft says this way Windows will always have enough space for critical functions of the operating system.

However, in order to use the feature, users will need a fresh install of the OS, starting with this version – 18312.

The second major change is the redesigned UI for “Reset this PC”. Users can access this feature by opening Settings – Update & Security – Recovery. The new user interface will require less clicks / taps and should be more consistent with the overall theme, regardless of the device currently in use.

Finally, Microsoft has improved the Windows Subsystem for Linux Command Line Tool, making it easier to manage WSL. New functionality has also been added ‘based on your feedback’.

Here’s a summary of the changes made:

- Consolidated command line options – The wsl command line tool now includes options to manage your WSL distros that are included in the wslconfig command line tool. We intend to only update the wsl tool with the latest management options moving forward.

- Import a distro for easy sideloading including to non-system drives – Use the “–import” option to imports a tar file as a new distribution. You can specify the distribution registry to the location of your choice including non-system drives.

- Export your WSL distribution for simpler environment management – Use the “—export” option to export a distribution to a tar file. Your distro will export to your default downloads location.

Microsoft has also made general changes and improvements for the PC. A full list can be found on this link.

Image Credit: Reboot to Restore