NHS is leading the way in AI adoption

NHS Trusts are already waist deep into their AI deployment, changing the way they care for patients, diagnose illnesses and manage paperwork.

A new report by NetApp, based on a Freedom of Information request, found that out of the 61 NHS Trusts that responded to the request, more than half (52 per cent) have already deployed AI technologies and are using them for clinical care (20 per cent) and patient diagnosis (16 per cent). Sixteen per cent said they’d roll outAI within the next two years, and three quarters have already brought in an AI leader for their trust.

Among the different things AI can provide, NHS Trusts are mostly focused on speech recognition (28 per cent), robotic process automation (25 per cent) and machine learning (13 per cent), as these tools alleviate the pressure healthcare workers are faced with on a daily basis. They can also improve patient care, as well as speed up the delivery of personalised medicine.

The Trusts are also worried about ethics and patient data security, which is why more than half (59 per cent) have already reviewed, or plan to review, the governance policies for patient data.

“Artificial intelligence has limitless potential in healthcare services and it’s encouraging to see the technology being used in half of NHS Trusts,” said George Kurian, NetApp chief executive officer and president.

“As healthcare moves towards preventative treatment and personalized medicines, artificial intelligence leaders in the NHS have a complex challenge to break through cultural and organizational barriers when it comes to providing healthcare professionals the access to data they require.”

“Progress is being made and the further deployment of AI-powered technologies – such as speech recognition and machine learning – will alleviate pressure on staff, accelerate innovation and reduce costs,” Kurian continued. “The world of artificial intelligence starts with data, and we are helping healthcare organizations simplify data services and build their data fabrics.”