NHS Wales employs Microsoft to overhaul its systems

NHS Wales is looking to boost its employees’ collaboration efforts, as well as cybersecurity defences, and it is employing Microsoft to make it happen, it was announced today.

It signed a deal with the Redmond technology giant reportedly worth $45.7 million, which will bring its staff, which currently counts more than 100,000 people, Office 365 solutions.

NHS Wales hopes Microsoft will give its employees 'robust, modern tools and capabilities needed to enable new ways of working and better collaboration'.

Office 365 will enable GPs, nurses, paramedics and other employees to 'communicate and securely share information more easily within the NHS'.

NHS Wales hopes the deal will save money in the long run while improving the efficiency of its workforce along the way. At the end of the day, it believes employing new tools will allow healthcare professionals more time to focus on their patients.

Office 365 aside, NHS Wales’ computers are also getting Windows 10 E5, which comes with new cybersecurity solutions. The deal will run for three years.

By investing and bringing new technology into the mix, NHS Wales is tackling one of the biggest issues plaguing the industry – security. Redscan’s recent report claims trusts are facing major threats due to lack of investment.

In the last 12 months trusts have spent, on cybersecurity and GDPR-related training, an average of £5,356. Some spent £250, others nearly £80,000. There seems to be no link between the trust’s size and its expenditure on cybersecurity training.

Andrew Griffiths, Director, NHS Wales Informatics Service, said: "This new national agreement is part of our commitment to refresh NHS Wales IT infrastructure and ensure it supports the transformational changes taking place across health and social care.”

Griffiths added: "Frontline staff who work in our health and care services rely on technology to help them deliver services in new, innovative ways that put the needs of patients first. So I am very pleased that we are able to deliver the most up to date tools to our NHS Wales staff to help them with the fantastic work they do every day.”