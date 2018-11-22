Nine in ten SMBs suffering Wi-Fi issues

If your Wi-Fi has prevented you from getting your job done on at least one occasion, you’re not alone. As a matter of fact, nine in ten businesses experience such issues.

This is according to new research from NETGEAR, based on a poll of 1,000 UK SMBs in fifty different sectors, which identified poor coverage, as well as dropped and slow connections as the main culprits.

On the other hand, the majority agrees – offering good Wi-Fi to customers is important, and out of that number – 16 per cent says it increases footfall and a quarter says customers stick around longer when the Wi-Fi is good. Some consider it important to attracting new customers, as well as providing improved customer services.

“UK businesses recognise that customers expect a good Wi-Fi connection, and many SMBs rely on Wi-Fi for critical revenue-driving functions,” said Ollie Randall, UK Regional Director of NETGEAR. “However, nine out of ten businesses are still experiencing Wi-Fi issues that are easily preventable with mesh Wi-Fi technology.”

NETGEAR says Mesh Wi-Fi can solve these issues, but the majority of SMBs in the UK don’t know what mesh Wi-Fi is or how it works.

Mesh Wi-Fi (sometimes called Whole Home Wi-Fi) is comprised of a main router which is connected to the modem, and a number of satellite modules that help cover the entirety of a space. They all form a single network and have the same SSID and password.

Image Credit: Chris Oakley / Flickr