No, you won't get fired because of robots

Even though there is a widespread fear of robots taking people's jobs, employers and other business owners don't really think workplace automation will lead to people being fired for redundancy. According to a new report, the exact opposite will happen.

This morning, Capita Resourcing launched the Workplace More Human report, based on a poll of 200 business leaders in medium-to-large organisations, and 1,000 employees, both full-time and part-time. Workers are mostly worried: 72 per cent expressed concerns over automation, with a third saying they fear losing their job, and a quarter having a de-socialised workplace. Still, two thirds have said there is some benefit to automating the workplace. On the other hand, business leaders have a different opinion: 80 per cent of staff will be retained, to either work alongside robots, to be deployed to other areas, or will experience ‘no change whatsoever’.

“Automation holds considerable advantages for companies and employees alike,” commented Jo Matkin, Managing Director at Capita Resourcing. “Yet, employee fears and concerns could present a significant barrier to realising its full potential. In order to achieve the perfect blend between human and machine, organisations should involve HR in their automation strategy from day one. This will help to fully understand the potential impact on the workforce and ensure that employee concerns are addressed and managed. Open communication about automation, and reassuring workers of their unique role is critical.”

The full report can be found on this link.

“In an increasingly automated world, the million-dollar question will be how to use the efficiency gained through technology to differentiate your business,” Matkin added.

“Adopting a creative approach to getting human and machine to work together is paramount. In addition, robust skills mapping will become more important in order to attract, retrain and engage the right talent for the future. Savings from efficiency should then be invested to create innovation in the workplace and to tackle future challenges. Early movers that embrace and foster a combination of creativity and technology will gain a significant competitive advantage.”

Image Credit: Tatiana Shepeleva / Shutterstock