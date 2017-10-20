Nokia and AWS team up to work on 5G, cloud migration and IoT

Nokia and AWS are joining forces on a new partnership deal aiming to make cloud migration easier, and SD-WAN services for enterprises better overall.

On top of that, the two technology giants will also work together on developing 5G and IoT use cases, combining their expertise to push forward future development.

There are four major areas of collaboration between the two companies: first, they will be building a new 5G and edge cloud strategies and guidance, which includes reference architectures; second, they will be looking to commercialise IoT use cases using AWS Greengrass, Amazon Machine Learning, Nokia Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) and the Nokia Impact platform; third, Nokia will be providing consulting, design, integration, migration and operation for infrastructure and apps for service providers’ AWS implementations, and finally, the two will work to integrate Nokia’s Nuage Networks SD-WAN service with AWS.

Nokia’s CSO, Kathrin Buvac, said the joint effort was needed as “tighter integration” between networking and IT infrastructure was necessary:

"Our collaboration with AWS will accelerate the migration of service provider applications to the cloud and enable us to forge new opportunities together by delivering on next-generation connectivity and cloud services," Buvac said.

"This is a wide-ranging collaboration, spanning our services capabilities in application migration, SD-WAN from Nuage Networks, 5G, and IoT, allowing new growth opportunities for our top customers across both the service provider and large enterprise market segments."

Image Credit: Chaiyapop Bhumiwat / Shutterstock