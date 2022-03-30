Nokia and Rakuten Mobile successfully trial 1 Terabit per channel transmission in live network

Nokia and Rakuten Mobile, Japan’s new fourth mobile operator, have successfully demonstrated what they claim is the first live 1Tbps per channel transmission.

The trial was carried out over Rakuten Mobile’s commercial Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexer (DWDM) network. Tests are said to have obtained a speed increase of 500% on its existing network running at 200 Gb/s.

Testing took place over two days in January this year, connecting data centers located in the Kanto region of Japan. The 1 Tb/s speed was achieved using coherent transmission powered by Nokia’s Photonic Service Engine (PSE), which supports 1 Tb/s capacity over a 150 GHz optical spectrum.

The collaboration between Nokia and Rakuten Mobile also showcased the ability to deliver 32 Tb/s per fiber in C-band, which can be expanded to 64 Tbps by adding L-band over a Nokia DWDM line system used in Rakuten Mobile’s optical network.

Delivering higher bandwidth

The move will be vital in order to deliver maximum capacity for increased data demands and will offer support for the latest generations of routers delivering 800 Gb/s Ethernet.

Utilising Rakuten Mobile’s existing commercial network, the Open Line System field trial made use of Nokia’s Photonic Service Engine inhouse Digital Signal Processor (DSP). The compact, high capacity, modular optical networking platform has been optimized for Data Center Interconnect (DCI) applications to cater for metropolitan, regional and long haul needs.

John Lancaster-Lennox, Head of Market Unit Japan, Nokia, said: “The 1 Terabit per channel trial demonstrated the capability to dramatically increase fiber capacity and future-proof the Rakuten Mobile network infrastructure to support new high speed data center interconnection.”

Tareq Amin, Representative Director and CEO of Rakuten Mobile sounded suitably pleased with the results: “We are delighted with the performance of 1 Tb/s per channel on our optical network in collaboration with Nokia. This technical milestone will allow us to maximize bits per fiber and achieve improved power efficiency. The enhanced capacity will also support our traffic growth, deliver higher bandwidth and enable Rakuten Mobile to provide new service offerings.”

