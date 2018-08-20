Nokia and Verizon make 5G vehicle breakthrough

Verizon and Nokia have successfully conducted a new experiment that will (hopefully) bring us closer to 5G networks in our cars.

The American telecommunications firm announced via a blog post that it successfully conducted an experiment with Nokia.

The goal of the experiment was to have the car move from one radio sector to another, so that the companies could test if the signal hand-off between the two sectors would be seamless.

The hand-off indeed was, seamless, and the experiment was deemed successful.

“Unlike some of the incremental 5G technology announcements we’ve seen lately, tests like the one we conducted are significant advancements in the development of 5G technology,” said Bill Stone, vice president, technology development and planning for Verizon. “By taking these tests out of the lab and into the field, we’re replicating the experience users will ultimately have in a 5G mobility environment.”

The test took place at Nokia’s campus in Murray Hill, NJ. Verizon said it will launch 5G residential broadband services in four US cities – Los Angeles, Sacramento, Houston and Indianapolis, in the second half of 2018, followed by a mobile 5G solution.

5G networks are the next generation of mobile internet connectivity, offering faster speeds and more reliable connections on smartphones and other devices than ever before.

Combining cutting-edge network technology and the very latest research, 5G should offer connections that are multitudes faster than current connections, with average download speeds of around 1GBps expected to soon be the norm.

