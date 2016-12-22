Nokia sues Apple for patent infringments

Smartphone patent wars are back, everybody! In just two days, we've had a bunch of new lawsuits and it looks like it's going to be a fun 2017! This time, it's not between Apple and Samsung, but between Apple and – Nokia! The Finnish telecom company had filed multiple lawsuits in Germany and the U.S. against Apple for infringing a number of patents, Reuters recently reported.

The lawsuits in Dusseldorf, Mannheim, Munich (Germany) and the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas are for software, displays, video coding, antennas, user interface, and chipsets. Basically, everything you’d put in a smartphone. Nokia released a statement following the lawsuits, saying Apple’s been infringing on its patents since 2011. "Since agreeing a license covering some patents from the Nokia Technologies portfolio in 2011, Apple has declined subsequent offers made by Nokia to license other of its patented inventions which are used by many of Apple's products," the statement reads.

Just a day earlier, Apple filed lawsuits against two companies - Acacia Research Corp, and Conversant Intellectual Property Management Inc, saying they were conspiring with Nokia, and were basically acting as patent trolls.

"We’ve always been willing to pay a fair price to secure the rights of patents covering technology in our products," Apple spokesman Josh Rosenstock told Reuters. "Unfortunately, Nokia has refused to license their patents on a fair basis and is now using the tactics of a patent troll to attempt to extort money from Apple by applying a royalty rate to Apple’s own inventions they had nothing to do with."

I officially declare Smartphone Patent Wars: Episode 2, has begun!

Image Credit: Kārlis Dambrāns