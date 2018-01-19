Nokia signs 5G supply deal with NTT DoCoMo

Nokia has signed a deal to supply Japanese telecom operator NTT DoCoMo with 5G wireless radio base stations.

The partnership is Nokia’s first significant deal for its flagship mobile base station equipment, and although financial terms were not disclosed, NTT is used by almost half of Japan’s mobile subscribers.

Nokia says the deal puts DoCoMo on track to offer 5G by 2020 and just in time for the Tokyo Olympics. Exact dates of when the stations will be installed are not known, but it was confirmed that they will be set up in greater metropolitan Tokyo, with the rest of the country to follow soon after.

It’s worth mentioning that 5G standards were only finalised in December 2017, a month ago.

5G is the next standard in mobile data, and one which has been in development for a number of years already. It is promising much higher speeds than what we are used to on 4G, as well as being able to handle a much larger number of devices.

The latter is particularly important, given the quick and impactful expansion of the IoT, as well as autonomous cars and other vehicles.

5G is not expected to hit the mainstream before 2020, and Japan will most likely be among the first countries to implement it.

Image Credit: Supparsorn / Shutterstock