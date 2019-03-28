Norsk Hydro attack "cost £25m"

Last week, Norwegian aluminium company Hydro was struck with a ransomware attack, and now we have more information about the costs of the incident.

According to the BBC, the attack had cost the company $33.6 million (some 300 million Norwegian kroner).

The company said it was bringing back its affected systems slowly, adding that this cost estimate was ‘preliminary’ alluding that it may be subject to change. Allegedly, the bulk of the costs fell in the Extruded Solutions division, which makes aluminium facades.

This division has had to reduce its workload by 20 – 30 per cent, bringing the production of doors and windows to a grinding halt. Other machines, usually managed by computers, have had to be controlled manually until the systems were restored.

The BBC says that there was a good side to the story as well, as cybersecurity experts praised the way Hydro handled the situation.

Kevin Beaumont called it "the best incident representation response plan I've ever seen", and Dale Paterson, called the latest Hydro update "tremendous".

The company’s computers were infected by the LockerGoga virus, a relatively new strain of ransomware. It spread itself throughout the network and encrypted most of the files. After that, it started demanding payment in cryptocurrency in exchange for the decryption key.

The attack happened some time on Monday last week.

Ransomware is one of the more popular types of malware found online. It’s popular because it’s easy to create, relatively hard to detect with traditional antivirus systems, and can bring its owners solid amounts of basically untraceable money.

As usual, the best way to protect a company is to educate the employees to the dangers of clicking on links in emails, especially from shady addresses and unknown individuals.

Image source: Shutterstock/Carlos Amarillo