Norsk Hydro counts cost of ransomware attack

When cybercriminals attack a business and take over its network, they frequently get access to the victim’s email, as well. This gives them a unique opportunity to continue in their nefarious ways by posing as the victim company, sending emails to partners, third-party suppliers and other companies, in an attempt to expand their operations elsewhere.

Following the recent cyberattack against Norwegian aluminium giant Norsk Hydro, the company has urged its partners to keep both eyes open for potentially scammy emails coming from its email servers.

“This may be an attempt to spread the virus further or deceive our customers, suppliers or other partners,” the company said in a warning on its website.

“We therefore ask our partners to show extra caution when receiving emails from Hydro during this period. For instance, please note that Hydro is not under any circumstances asking our partners to change bank accounts. Anyone who is in doubt about the credibility of an email from Hydro should call the sender to verify,” the warning said.

The company also said that the cost of the cyberattack it suffered will be higher than what it initially estimated. Instead of the initial cost of some $41 million, it now seems that Norsk Hydro will have to shell between $45 and $51 million to mitigate the assault.

The way the company handled the ransomware attack was praised, with Kevin Beaumont calling it "the best incident representation response plan I've ever seen", and Dale Paterson, called the latest Hydro update "tremendous".

Image Credit: Gustavo Frazao / Shutterstock